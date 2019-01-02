You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CITIC Envirotech clinches two EPC contracts worth 490m yuan

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 6:41 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED CITIC Envirotech has clinched two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects worth a total of 490 million yuan (S$97 million), it said on Wednesday.

Both projects will employ the group’s advanced proprietary membrane bioreactor technology to treat wastewater.

The first project, which has a contract value of 350 million yuan, involves the construction of the Andongyuan Integrated Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Jinjiang Economic Development Zone in Jinjiang City, Fujian Province.

The plant has a design capacity of 80,000 cubic metres per day and will primarily treat wastewater from the textile and dyestuff tenants located within the industrial zone. The Andongyuan project is expected to be completed by November 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The second project, which has a contract value of 140 million yuan, involves the expansion of the Nancun Water Purification Plant in Panyu District in Guangdong Province.

The plant has a current capacity of 30,000 cubic metres per day, which will be expanded to 80,000 cubic metres per day upon completion of the project by October 2019.

Shares of CITIC Envirotech fell half a Singapore cent or 1.32 per cent to S$0.375 on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

Formal Law Alliance Withers KhattarWong to be a fully integrated practice

Pan Ocean could see US$13b fall in sales from long-term Vale shipping contract

Hot stock: Silkroad Nickel shares up 14% up after married trade deal

Koon Holdings appoints new CFO

Artivision in talks to extend long stop date of MC Payment acquisition

Raffles Medical opens its first China hospital in Chongqing

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
3 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
4 China’s property market strains the world
5 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

doc73glno7szvp1iybed28e_doc7312kif8ovofezgfdoj.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

ak_ht_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening