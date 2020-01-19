Citic Envirotech to delist from SGX on Jan 23

ENVIRONMENTAL engineering firm Citic Envirotech on Saturday said it will delist from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) at 9am on Jan 23.

This follows the Jan 17 closure of a formal exit offer by the company's majority owner to acquire all shares of the company at S$0.55 each.

At the offer close, the total number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror was about 2.3 billion shares or 94.90 per cent of the company.

Citic Envirotech's free float fell below 10 per cent on Jan 10, and trading in its shares has been suspended since Jan 13.