You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech wins 2.5b yuan ecological restoration contract

Sun, Jun 24, 2018 - 8:34 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

ENVIRONMENTAL engineering company Citic Envirotech has won a 2.5 billion yuan (about S$515 million) ecological restoration contract in Meigu County, in China's Sichuan province.

The contract involves designing an ecological environmental system for about 20 million square metres of land across 36 townships.

To facilitate the environmental and ecological restoration process, residents in the 36 affected townships will be relocated. 

Citic Envirotech will build essential housing and infrastructure including water supply, wastewater treatment, garbage disposal and other auxiliary facilities in 11 newly designated residential areas in Meigu County. Residents will be relocated to these new areas. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company will then clean up the existing land and start the project, which is part of the China government’s environmental protection plan to develop and beautify Meigu County by 2020.

It is also part of efforts to improve the quality of life for the residents of Meigu County, who live in rural areas lacking facilities and amenities.

Hao Weibao, executive chairman and group chief executive officer of Citic Envirotech, said: “We are pleased to have secured the group’s first environmental and ecological restoration project and we look forward to showcasing our extensive capabilities in the course of this project.

"Moreover, we are also proud to play our part in China’s government initiative to improve the lives of its people through redevelopment of existing land and the construction of essential infrastructure."

The project will start in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2020. It will contribute positively to the revenue of the group for the financial years 2018 to 2020.

Companies & Markets

Vard's delisting EGM delayed

Off to San Francisco for Hashida Sushi's next phase of growth

Ringgit's fair value now the same as during 1998 Asia crisis: Mahathir

Noble gets US$100m trade financing to expand trading activities in LNG industry

Singtel sees more progress in digitalisation; ICT businesses contribute 24% to revenue

OUE Lippo Healthcare's joint venture to operate hospital in Shanghai

Editor's Choice

BT_20180623_SELEGIE_3479221.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Real Estate

Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again

BT_20180623_JEHASHIDA23SQ1G_3479246.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Off to San Francisco for Hashida Sushi's next phase of growth

BT_20180623_BRUNCH10B_3478291-2.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Brunch

Hysteria, Coined

Most Read

1 Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf
2 Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders
3 Major developers vie for Sengkang Central site
4 Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing
5 SIA group to transfer SilkAir planes to Scoot as short-haul fight heats up
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180623_SELEGIE_3479221.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Real Estate

Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again

BT_20180623_JEHASHIDA23SQ1G_3479246.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Off to San Francisco for Hashida Sushi's next phase of growth

2018-06-21T020128Z_1958552088_RC16529F6DE0_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-MARKETS.JPG
Jun 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Opec agrees to modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance

fed-bg-64480f2c-5e75-11e8-a4a4-c070ef53f315.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

Largest US banks eye more share buybacks, investments after clearing 1st stress test stage

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening