Citic Envirotech's exit offer deadline to be final

ENVIRONMENTAL engineering firm Citic Envirotech said on Saturday in a bourse filing that it will not extend its S$0.55 per share exit offer deadline.

The final deadline remains at 5.30pm on Jan 17. The unconditional exit offer stands at a premium of 68.5 per cent over the counter's three-month volume-weighted average price of S$0.326, the company said in a filing on Jan 7.

As at 5.30pm on Jan 10, acceptances for the exit offer amounted to about 90.54 per cent of the total number of shares, including a 79.12 per cent stake held by the offeror's concert parties. The offeror is the company's majority owner, Citic Group Corp's Citic Environment Investment Group.

As such, the Mainboard-listed company did not satisfy the free-float requirement of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), and trading of Citic Envirotech shares will be suspended from 9am on Jan 13.

The board will announce the date on which the company's shares will be delisted from the SGX in due course, it said in a release.

Shareholders who have validly accepted the exit offer can expect to receive payment within seven business days from the date of receipt.

The counter closed at 55 Singapore cents on Friday, up 0.92 per cent.