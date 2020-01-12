You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech's free float falls below 10% threshold

Sun, Jan 12, 2020 - 6:00 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) will suspend trading of shares in catalist-listed Citic Envirotech from 9am on Jan 13, after the company's free float fell under the 10 per cent mark on Friday 5.30pm, it announced in a bourse filing on Saturday.

The company's majority owner, Citic Group Corp's Citic Environment Investment Group, recently made a formal exit offer for the environmental engineering firm at S$ 0.55 per share. This brought the total number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror to about 2.2 billion shares on Friday, representing about 90.54 per cent of the company.

With no intention to restore the free float requirement for the company, the board will announce the date on which the company's shares will be delisted from the SGX in due course, it said in a release. 

The company will also not extend its exit offer deadline, at 5.30pm on Jan 17. This unconditional exit offer stands at a premium of 68.5 per cent over the counter's three-month volume-weighted average price of S$0.326, the company said in a filing on Jan 7.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shareholders who have validly accepted the exit offer can expect to receive payment within seven business days from the date of receipt. 

SEE ALSO

Corporate digest

The counter closed at 55 Singapore cents on Friday, up 0.92 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Renewable Energy Asia Group to delist from SGX on Feb 7

Creative Tech returns from CES with 6 awards in the bag

5G bid deadline extension may be 'prudent for industry'

Removal of quarterly reporting won't hurt research: analysts

SPH Reit raises unit distribution for Q1

SGX FX futures, commodity trading hit record volumes in Dec

BREAKING

Jan 12, 2020 05:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Renewable Energy Asia Group to delist from SGX on Feb 7

CATALIST-LISTED Renewable Energy Asia (REA) Group said on Saturday in a regulatory update that it will be delisted...

Jan 12, 2020 04:48 PM
Technology

Creative Tech returns from CES with 6 awards in the bag

CREATIVE Technology has snagged six awards from various tech review sites after launching new additions to its suite...

Jan 12, 2020 01:00 PM
Real Estate

Greener HDB projects to be ready from this year

FLATS built with enhanced greenery requirements will progressively be ready from this year, said the Housing and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly