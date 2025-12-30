The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Citi’s new Singapore chief Lee Lung-Nien on legacy and leading at home

‘I want to be remembered as a good mentor,’ says the 35-year Citi veteran

Summarise
Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Tue, Dec 30, 2025 · 07:00 AM
    • "If you have processes that don’t work well, but you’ve got good people, they’ll know how to fix it and get things done right," said Lee Lung-Nien, Citi country officer and banking head for Singapore.
    • "If you have processes that don’t work well, but you’ve got good people, they’ll know how to fix it and get things done right," said Lee Lung-Nien, Citi country officer and banking head for Singapore. PHOTO: CITI

    [SINGAPORE] Markets, anti-money laundering, private banking, corporate sales, operations – there is little that Lee Lung-Nien has not done in his 35-year career at Citi.

    The 61-year-old has also taken on the role of country chief twice – first in 2015 for Malaysia, and now in 2025, for his home country, Singapore.

    In fact, he is the first Singaporean in half a century to be Citi country officer and banking head for the Republic. He took on the role from October.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CitileadershipSingapore banks

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More