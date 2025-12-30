Citi’s new Singapore chief Lee Lung-Nien on legacy and leading at home

‘I want to be remembered as a good mentor,’ says the 35-year Citi veteran

"If you have processes that don’t work well, but you’ve got good people, they’ll know how to fix it and get things done right," said Lee Lung-Nien, Citi country officer and banking head for Singapore. PHOTO: CITI

[SINGAPORE] Markets, anti-money laundering, private banking, corporate sales, operations – there is little that Lee Lung-Nien has not done in his 35-year career at Citi.

The 61-year-old has also taken on the role of country chief twice – first in 2015 for Malaysia, and now in 2025, for his home country, Singapore.

In fact, he is the first Singaporean in half a century to be Citi country officer and banking head for the Republic. He took on the role from October.