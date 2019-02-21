City Developments Q4 profit down 54.7% to S$77.9m on lower sales

PROPERTY group City Developments on Thursday posted a 54.7 per cent fall in net profit for its fiscal fourth quarter on weaker sales.

Net profit for the three months ended Dec 31 2018, stood at S$77.9 million, compared with a restated net profit of S$171.9 million posted the same period a year ago. The results translate to earnings per share (EPS) of 7.9 Singapore cents, against EPS of 18.2 Singapore cents.

In addition to the final ordinary dividend of eight Singapore cents per share, the board is also recommending a special final ordinary dividend of six Singapore cents per share.

Revenue dropped 40.6 per cent from a year ago to S$788.3 million.

In Q4 2018, revenue was recognised primarily from New Futura, The Tapestry and Park Court Aoyama The Tower while in Q4 2017, revenue was boosted by the full recognition of revenue and profit from The Brownstone EC, which obtained its temporary occupation permit in October 2017, and a gain from the partial divestment of the group’s interest in two Chongqing projects.

For the full year, City Developments posted a net profit of S$557.3 million, up 6.7 per cent, as it hit record revenue of more than S$4 billion.

In a press statement, Kwek Leng Beng, CDL executive chairman, said: “We are confident that when the global issues are stabilised, Singapore is well-poised to recover given its strong fundamentals. The residential property market sentiments should thereby improve with pent-up demand. Singapore remains attractive for investments and talents given its political stability, high quality of living and established infrastructure.

"Moreover, the group has a geographically-diversified and income-stable portfolio primarily comprising residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls, which can weather cyclical impacts and market shifts. When one segment is impacted, another class of asset can help cushion and often make up the difference. While we continue to strengthen our foothold in Singapore, we will also look abroad to diversify for growth and manage our risk.”

Shares of City Developments closed at S$9.53 on Wednesday, up eight Singapore cents.