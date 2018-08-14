You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CityNeon doubles net profit for Q2 2018

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 10:38 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Events and exhibitions firm CityNeon Holdings reported a doubling of net profit to S$9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, from S$4.2 million a year ago.

Revenue for the same period increased 1.5 per cent to S$31.9 million. For the first half of the year, net profit was up 102.9 per cent to S$13 million, while revenue increased 14.4 per cent to S$55.4 million.

CityNeon said the improvement was partly due to higher revenue from the group's Intellectual Properties Experiences (IPE) business segment, which saw an increase of 91.6 per cent in revenue for H1 2018. The IPE business contributed 52.5 per cent of total revenue for the period, up from 31.3 per cent in H1 2017.

Earnings per share increased to 3.7 Singapore cents from the restated earnings per share of 1.7 Singapore cents in Q2 2017.

CityNeon shares ended S$0.02 or 1.9 per cent higher at S$1.10 on Monday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree Holdings reports narrower loss of S$5.3m

Jumbo Q3 net profit falls 34.5%

CSE Global posts Q2 net profit of S$4.3 million

Courts posts Q1 net loss of S$2.21m

Halcyon Agri sinks into the red for Q2

Boustead S'pore Q1 profit rises 315% to S$12.2 million

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
3 PayNow Corporate launched today
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

sg3.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening