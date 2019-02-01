You are here
Cityneon to delist on Feb 1, 9am
Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 3:27 PM
CITYNEON Holdings said on Wednesday that it will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange main board with effect from 9 am on Feb 1.
The company creates licensed interactive exhibitions based on blockbuster entertainment franchises such as Marvel's Avengers superheroes, Jurassic Park and the Transformers.
