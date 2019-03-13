You are here
Claim against KOP In Batam court fails
PROPERTY developer KOP said on Wednesday that a court claim against certain of its subsidiaries has failed.
In December 2017, a statement of claim was filed by Dominic Andrla against certain KOP subsidiaries, to cancel the lease and unit management agreement for two units of a property owned by KOP's subsidiary.
The court of Batam, Indonesia, has since pronounced that the claim has failed and ordered Dominic Andrla to pay all costs incurred by the court.