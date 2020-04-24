You are here

Clearbridge Health issues 3.6m conversion shares to bond subscriber

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 10:48 AM
CATALIST-LISTED Clearbridge Health has issued 3,571,428 adjusted conversion shares to a subscriber, it said in a bourse filing late on Thursday.

This has, in turn, raised the share capital of the company from 580,984,234 to 584,555,662 shares.

The shares were issued at an adjusted conversion price of S$0.14, following the conversion of convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of S$500,000.

Trading of the adjusted conversion shares will commence from 9am on April 27. They rank pari passu with the existing issued shares, save for dividends, rights, allotments or other distributions preceding April 23.

The integrated healthcare company first signed a subscription agreement to issue S$11 million in bonds last January to seize acquisition opportunities for medical clinics and centres as well as laboratories in South-east Asia. 

The bonds bear an interest of 7 per cent per annum, and are convertible by bondholders into new shares any time during their three-year tenure.

They were offered to corporate and private investors, including Coop International, an investment company and a subsidiary of Singapore-listed Bonvests Holdings.

Members of Clearbridge's management team, including its non-executive, non-independent chairman Johnson Chen, executive director and CEO Jeremy Yee, chief commercial officer Jonathan Liau, chief business officer Simon Hoo, and other employees of the company also subscribed for the bonds.

Clearbridge shares were trading at 21 Singapore cents as at 10.45am on Friday, down 1.5 cents or 6.7 per cent.

