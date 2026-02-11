Revaluation loss and impairments total over S$400 million; group to speed up action on China assets

The board has proposed a tax-exempt ordinary dividend of S$0.12 a share for FY2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Asset manager CapitaLand Investment (CLI) sank into the red with a net loss of S$142 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, reversing from a net profit of S$148 million for the previous corresponding period.

However, its H2 operating profit, which refers to profit from business operations excluding portfolio gains, revaluations and impairments, rose 30 per cent to S$279 million, from S$214 million in the year-ago period. This came amid higher contributions from the listed funds business, lower interest costs and reduced operating expenses, but was offset by growth-related expenses and lower contributions following divestments.

Its full-year earnings stood at S$145 million, 70 per cent down from S$479 million previously. This was mainly due to lower portfolio gains and higher revaluation losses on the group’s China portfolio, reflecting continued market softness, said the asset manager on Wednesday (Feb 11).

Revaluation loss and impairments for H2 totalled S$439 million from S$261 million before; portfolio gains fell to S$18 million from S$195 million previously.

Meanwhile, full-year operating profit grew 6 per cent year on year to S$539 million from S$510 million.

For the six months, CLI posted a loss per share of S$0.028 compared with an earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.03 in H2 FY2024. Full-year EPS stood at S$0.029, 69 per cent down from S$0.095 previously.

Lee Chee Koon, group chief executive officer of CLI, said that the company intends to stay focused on becoming an asset-light investment manager with a recurring fee-led model in 2026.

“We will sharpen our portfolio through accelerating divestments and redeployment, balancing pace and pricing to enhance earnings quality and resilience,” he added.

The group said it will accelerate capital recycling, including evaluating portfolio and structural solutions for its China assets amid a challenging environment.

Revenue for the half-year stood at around S$1.1 billion, down 25 per cent from S$1.5 billion in the year-ago period.

Its revenue for FY2025 stood at S$2.1 billion, 24 per cent lower than the S$2.8 billion in FY2024. This was amid higher fee-related revenue earnings, which was offset by lower contributions from the real estate investment business after divestments.

The board has proposed an ordinary dividend of S$0.12 a share for FY2025, subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. This translates to a payout of around S$599 million based on the number of issued shares as at Dec 31, 2025.

FY2024’s dividend was around S$0.18 a share. This comprised an ordinary dividend of S$0.12 a share alongside a special dividend in-specie, of units of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust , of around S$0.06.

Funds under management grew to S$125 billion as at end-2025, from S$117 billion the year before. This was driven by strong capital-raising momentum, larger follow-on funds launched during the year and positive organic and inorganic growth.

Net debt-to-equity was 0.43 times as at Dec 31, 2025. Around 72 per cent of CLI’s borrowings were on fixed rates at an implied interest cost of 3.9 per cent. The weighted average debt maturity was around 3.1 years. The group said it has around S$6.4 billion of debt headroom.

CLI expects transaction momentum to remain positive with greater interest rate clarity. It also plans to continue exploring opportunities for organic expansion and growth, including new real estate investment trust listings.

Shares of CLI ended Tuesday 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$3.17.