Clifford Capital, SMBC provide US$140m in loans for Summit Power's power plant project

Singapore
CLIFFORD Capital and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) have provided US$140 million in loans to Summit Power International's subsidiary for a power plant project in the Gazipur district of Bangladesh.
Summit Power is a South Asia infrastructure developer and...
