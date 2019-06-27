You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Closing date of offer for Boardroom extended to July 12

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 11:32 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

THE closing of the S$0.88 per share exit offer by GK Goh Holdings unit Salacca for corporate secretarial services firm Boardroom has been extended to July 12, 5.30 pm.

As at 5 pm on June 27, some 88.13 per cent of Boardroom shares are controlled or set to be acquired by Salacca and its concert parties, including valid acceptances of the takeover offer.

On Wednesday, Boardroom announced that it has applied to be delisted from the Singapore Exchange's mainboard after its free float dropped below the 10 per cent mark on June 6.

In connection with the proposed delisting, substantial shareholder Symphony House, which owns 7.63 per cent of Boardroom shares, has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the delisting if any shareholder meetings are convened.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Second Chance Properties Q3 net profit up 12.5% to S$2.34m

Innopac's appeal for more time to exit financial criteria watch-list rejected

Epicentre's ability to operate as going concern likely hit if forced to repay loan

Roxy-Pacific acquires retail building in Tokyo for 6b yen

Challenger calls for 2nd trading halt, corrects EGM resolution notice

Nico Steel gets 1-year extension to exit SGX watch list

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening