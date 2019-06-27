Closing date of offer for Boardroom extended to July 12

THE closing of the S$0.88 per share exit offer by GK Goh Holdings unit Salacca for corporate secretarial services firm Boardroom has been extended to July 12, 5.30 pm.

As at 5 pm on June 27, some 88.13 per cent of Boardroom shares are controlled or set to be acquired by Salacca and its concert parties, including valid acceptances of the takeover offer.

On Wednesday, Boardroom announced that it has applied to be delisted from the Singapore Exchange's mainboard after its free float dropped below the 10 per cent mark on June 6.

In connection with the proposed delisting, substantial shareholder Symphony House, which owns 7.63 per cent of Boardroom shares, has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the delisting if any shareholder meetings are convened.