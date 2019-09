THE closing date of the S$0.45 a share offer for Star Pharmaceutical has been extended to 5.30pm on Oct 7.

As at 5pm on Sept 16, the number of valid acceptances and total number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and its concert parties amount to a shareholding of 82.37 per cent.

Star Pharmaceutical manufactures and sells both western and TCM-formulated prescription drugs.