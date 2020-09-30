CMT and CCT unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
UNITHOLDERS of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) on Tuesday voted in favour of the proposed merger of CMT and CCT to form a new real estate investment trust (Reit), though CCT unitholders had lower percentage approvals than CMT unitholders....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes