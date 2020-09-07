You are here

CMT, CCT push ahead with union amid closer regulatory scrutiny of intra-group mergers

CCT would effectively be diversifying away from offices to retail properties, which could face disruption from e-commerce for years to come
Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) are quickly pushing ahead with their merger plans.
PHOTO: BT FILE

CAPITALAND Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) are quickly pushing ahead with their merger plans.

With an enlarged flagship asset securitisation vehicle, the CapitaLand group will be in a stronger position to seize growth opportunities as economies around the region...

