CMT offers more rental relief to SME tenants; CapitaLand accelerates China digitalisation push

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CAPITALAND Mall Trust (CMT) expects to provide additional rental relief of up to one month of rental or other forms of rental assistance for June to small and medium enterprise (SME) tenants that do not qualify for help under a new rental relief law.
This is on top of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes