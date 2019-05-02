You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CNA Group told to delist after 4 years on SGX watch-list

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 9:16 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED CNA Group, which could be headed for liquidation, has been asked to delist after languishing for four years on the Singapore Exchange's financial watch-list.

The building management company must give the bourse operator a reasonable exit offer for shareholders, judicial manager Deloitte & Touche said in a filing on Thursday evening.

CNA was put on the watch-list for companies with pre-tax losses for three straight years in March 2015, and originally had until March 3, 2017 to meet the criteria for removal.

The company asked for and received two extensions of that deadline - until July 15, 2018 - and later withdrew its application for a third extension.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX has since noted that "there continues to be no certainty on any firm and viable proposal(s) to justify a further extension of time to meet the financial exit criteria", the company said in its latest announcement.

CNA has one month from the bourse's Apr 30 notice to come up with an exit offer proposal.

The judicial manager had previously warned in March that CNA will face liquidation and winding-up if its application for an extension of judicial management was rejected by the courts.

Under those circumstances, an exit offer would be unlikely as the company is already insolvent, with liabilities outweighing its assets, Deloitte & Touche disclosed at the time.

Companies & Markets

Enviro-Hub Holdings to leave SGX's financial watch-list

Capital World misses bond deadline, strikes new repayment deal

Buy-out offer for Kingboard Copper 'not fair but reasonable', says IFA

Falcon Energy presents new debt plan to Series 001 noteholders

OUE H-Trust posts 6.3% fall in Q1 DPS to 1.18 Singapore cents

Hi-P posts surprise Q1 earnings growth on lower forex costs

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening