You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CNMC Goldmine submits application for dual listing in Hong Kong

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 8:46 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

CATALIST-LISTED CNMC Goldmine Holdings has submitted an application to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) for a dual primary listing on its mainboard, the Malaysia-based gold miner said on Tuesday morning in a Singapore Exchange filing.

It has appointed Alliance Capital Partners as its sole sponsor for the dual listing, and the proposed dual listing and offer of new shares will be subject to conditions such as approval from SEHK and from its shareholders and the SGX-ST. 

The application proof of the prospectus will be uploaded on the website of the SEHK.

In its announcement on Tuesday morning, CNMC Goldmine also provided some updated financials. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An updated mineral resources and ore estimate as at May 31, 2018 has been issued by the company’s independent resources and reserves estimation consultant, Optiro Pty Ltd.

It also said that the Sokor Gold Project has produced fine gold (gold bars that are refined to the purity of above 99.95 per cent) of 7,187 ounces for the second quarter ended June 30 this year. This brings the total fine gold produced to 11,707 ounces for first half ended June 30, 2018, up 87.36 per cent and 55.99 per cent as compared ot the fine gold produced of 3,836 ounces and 7,505 ounces for the previous corresponding quarter and half year respectively.

It also said net assets as at May 31 this year had decreased by 5.5 per cent or US$2.64 million from the quarter ended March 31, mainly attributable to the decrease in cash and cash equivalents of US$3.80 million from its distribution of final dividends to shareholders in May 2018, offset partially by an increase in inventory of US$1.40 million.

CNMC Goldmine said that the success of its proposed dual listing is dependent on prevailing market conditions and even after all relevant approvals have been obtained, it may still decide not to proceed with the listing and offer of new shares, if it deems it is not in the best interest of the company to proceed. 

Shares in CNMC Goldmine closed on Monday at S$0.265.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, RHT Health Trust, OKP, Top Glove, Yanlord

Rich Capital's auditor flags going concern uncertainty, qualify opinion

Foreland Fabrictech, unit hit with court enforcement notice over undisclosed lawsuit in China

More visibility needed in renewal of land tenure for industrial Reits

Vard IFA reiterates Fincantieri bid 'not fair but reasonable'

Ezra's insolvency behind 'delayed salaries' at Triyards

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
2 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
5 Singapore's Temasek set to report record portfolio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BP_Khaw Boon Wan_100718_2.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Transport

Singapore has spent S$250m so far on high-speed rail

Jul 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, RHT Health Trust, OKP, Top Glove, Yanlord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening