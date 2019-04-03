CNMC Goldmine's unmined gold resources at Sokor 26% higher than previously estimated

Get our introductory offer at only
CATALIST-listed CNMC Goldmine Holdings said an annual independent review found its flagship Sokor project in Malaysia's Kelantan state had an estimated 914,000 ounces of gold in the ground as at end-Dec 2018 - 26 per cent higher than a previous estimate a year earlier.
