 CNMC issues profit warning; Kelantan unit gets approval to operate in MCO 2.0, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CNMC issues profit warning; Kelantan unit gets approval to operate in MCO 2.0

Sun, Feb 07, 2021 - 4:41 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED CNMC Goldmine Holdings expects to report a net loss for the year ended Dec 31, after a net profit the previous year, as Malaysia's Covid-19 measures restricted its activities.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday night, the company said it recorded lower gold output after having had to stop operations during Malaysia's Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 to May 5.

The MCO also delayed the return of its underground mining team from China, resulting in the resumption of underground infrastructure construction and mining only in the fourth quarter of 2020.

There were also impairment losses to be provided for on certain exploration and evaluation assets, largely in view of uncertainties around the operations of 51 per cent owned subsidiary CNMC Pulai Mining.

The expectation of a net loss is based on a preliminary review of unaudited management accounts. The finalised results will be released by Feb 28.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company advised shareholders and investors to exercise caution when dealing in its shares.

Separately, CNMC announced that its subsidiary CMNM Mining Group was, on Feb 6, granted approval to resume full operations at its flagship Sokor gold mine in Kelantan during the current renewed MCO, or MCO 2.0.

"The company is now preparing for its staff to return to work, and will ensure that all standard operating procedures and safety precautions provided by the government of Malaysia are adhered to," it said.

CNMC shares last closed unchanged at 24.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Budget priority is to help workers, businesses adapt: DPM

ThaiBev rallies after group confirms plans to list brewery unit

iFast Q4 net profit more than doubles to S$6.8 million on higher revenue

Frasers Property reports lower RevPAR in Q1 for hospitality portfolio

Green energy firms to help power Spanish IPO revival in 2021

Kuaishou surges 161% in biggest technology IPO since Uber

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Biden urges fast Covid-19 relief as minimum-wage hike hopes fade

Malaysia's pension fund weighing sale of up to RM450m of real estate assets

US Secretary of State presses China on Xinjiang

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

China to launch public platform to track, crack down on polluters

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for