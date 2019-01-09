Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
TROUBLE at Coastal Oil Singapore, a crude oil products supplier which has filed for liquidation, has hit at least 10 banks, including all three Singapore banks which are owed about half of the total debt of US$354 million, as well as Cosco Shipping International (Hong Kong).
