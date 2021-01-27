You are here

Colin Low resigns as CEO of FHT's managers after less than two years

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 9:20 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FRASERS Hospitality Trust's (FHT) managers announced after trading hours on Wednesday that its chief executive Colin Low Hsien Yang has resigned - after less than two years in the role - to "pursue other professional interests outside the real estate industry".

His resignation is effective April 10, 2021. The managers are now recruiting someone to replace him.

He was appointed as CEO of Frasers Hospitality Trust's managers on July 1, 2019. Before this position, he was CBRE's head of investment properties in Europe, Middle East and Africa for about nine months, going by his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he held various positions in Frasers Hospitality Trust and Frasers Hospitality over several years.

FHT is a stapled group comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust.

Stapled securities of FHT closed at S$0.51 on Wednesday prior to this announcement, down 0.5 Singapore cents or 0.97 per cent.

