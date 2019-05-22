You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Combine Will, MindChamps dividend payments delayed

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 8:37 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

COMBINE Will International and MindChamps both said late on Tuesday night that dividend payments to members with securities accounts with The Central Depository (CDP) has been delayed.

Both companies were originally supposed to make the payments on May 21.

Mainboard-listed Combine Will’s fiscal 2018 dividend payout of S$0.05 was delayed due to a longer than usual clearance process in connection with the remittance of funds from Hong Kong. This resulted in an unexpected delay in the final remittance of funds to Singapore.

The funds required have since been credited to CDP for processing and is scheduled to be paid on Wednesday, Combine Will said, adding it "sincerely apologises for the delay and any inconvenience caused".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Preschool operator MindChamps also experienced an unforeseen delay with the intervening public holidays resulting in the processing of the dividend payments on May 21 instead of May 17. The dividend payment of 1.34 Singapore cents per share is expected to be made to CDP members no later than May 23, it said.

Combine Will shares closed at S$1.00 on Tuesday, down two Singapore cents or 1.96 per cent, while MindChamps shares closed at S$0.66 on Tuesday, down 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.75 per cent.

Companies & Markets

International Cement raises S$3.6m through conditional share placement to individual investor

China Star Food raises S$4.3m from fully subscribed rights issue

Temasek-linked Astrea PE bonds get Fitch upgrades, affirmations

DBS, AU Optronics sign Taiwan's first sustainability-linked loan

Corporate digest

TrickleStar, maker of energy-saving products, seeks Catalist listing

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

May 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, Combine Will International, China Star Food Group, Acromec

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening