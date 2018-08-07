You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro acquires Australian bus operator FCL Holdings for A$110m

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 5:47 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

COMFORTDELGRO Corporation announced on Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary ComfortDelGro Corporation Australia has entered into an agreement to acquire all the issued shares of FCL Holdings for A$110 million (S$111.1 million).

FCL operates a Sydney Metropolitan Bus Service Contract with Transport for New South Wales in northern Sydney and five Rural & Regional Bus Service Contracts in North Coast and New England. FCL manages eight depots and operates a fleet of 220 buses.

The acquisition will enable ComfortDelGro Australia to expand its bus operations in New South Wales, where it already operates 1,239 vehicles.

ComfortDelGro Australia has also entered into an agreement to acquire the Terrey Hills Depot and Toormina Depot for a sum of A$15.45 million for the operation of the bus services.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The acquisition of FCL, which is subject to regulatory approval, will be financed through a mix of debt and internal funds.

Completion is expected by Sept 30, 2018.

The acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share and the earnings per share of the ComfortDelGro Group for the current financial year.

Companies & Markets

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

China Everbright Water Q2 profit up 37%

Sats, chefs association unveil menu with lesser-known Singapore dishes for airline passengers

Hatten Land unveils plans for RM200m water theme park at its Harbour City project in Malacca

ESR Reit to hold EGM on proposed merger with VIT on Aug 31

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, PACC Offshore Services, OKP, MindChamps

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Are you a bookkeeper or work in data entry? Your job might be at risk

20180807-1-UOB unites Singapore's largest property ecosystem under one roof.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening