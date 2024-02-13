ComfortDelGro acquires UK-based transport management specialist for £80.2 million

Vivienne Tay

Published Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 9:31 am
The acquisition comes as the group looks to expand its point-to-point mobility services and offerings in the region.
PHOTO: BT FILE

ComfortDelGro

COMFORTDELGRO on Tuesday (Feb 13) said its wholly owned subsidiary acquired CMAC Group, a UK-based ground transport management and accommodation network specialist, for £80.2 million (S$135.4 million).

The deal was funded through the group’s bank facilities. Post-completion, CMAC will become ComfortDelGro’s indirect subsidiary, the transport operator said.

CMAC provides wide-ranging emergency passenger transport services to businesses in the rail, travel, healthcare, corporate and public sectors.

It also has an extensive network of approved and certified suppliers that provide specialised pre-planned and on-demand emergency passenger transport and accommodation solutions.

Its operations cover the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and the Netherlands, where it helps manage disruptions and journeys on behalf of airlines, ground handlers, train operators, and companies.

It also manages, through its Suntransfers brand, private and ride-share transfers to over 500 airports, bus and train stations, as well as ports globally.

ComfortDelGro managing director and group chief executive Cheng Siak Kian said CMAC is complementary to the group’s operations in the UK and Europe, allowing the group to expand its business-to-business offerings in the region.

The acquisition will also allow CMAC to tap the group’s deep market knowledge to grow its business and reach.

ComfortDelGro does not expect the acquisition to have any material impact on its earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2024.

Its counter closed 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.40 on Feb 9.

United Kingdom

Transport

