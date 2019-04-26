You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro adds 3 new female directors to its listed boards

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 1:43 PM
UPDATED Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 2:28 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE ComfortDelGro group has appointed three new female directors to its three listed boards, bringing its female board representation to 30 per cent. Jessica Cheam, Chua Mui Hoong and Tan Poh Hong are the additions to the boards of ComfortDelGro, SBS Transit and Vicom respectively. 

This comes as David Wong Chin Huat retires from ComfortDelGro’s board, while Wee Siew Kim retires from the SBS Transit board, the transport company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Ms Cheam joined the ComfortDelGro board on Jan 1, and is the managing editor of Eco-Business, a journalist and social entrepreneur, among other roles. She is also an adjunct research associate for the Centre for Liveable Cities, a Singapore think tank.

Ms Chua, who joins the SBS Transit board on April 26, is the opinion editor of The Straits Times and has 27 years of experience covering news on political and social affairs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Tan, meanwhile, joined the Vicom board on April 25, and was formerly the chief executive officer of Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) of Singapore from 2009 to 2017.

ComfortDelGro Group said it has been "actively renewing" its board composition for its next wave of growth. Last year, it brought in three retired permanent secretaries, an artificial intelligence and Big Data specialist, a professor in sustainable infrastructure engineering and a retired audit partner.

Group chairman Lim Jit Poh said: “The new directors bring with them a broad array of skills set which we believe will help the group as it embarks on its transformation amidst the changing competitive environment.”

ComfortDelGro shares was trading at S$2.67 on Friday as at 2.11pm, up 3 Singapore cents. 

Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust indicative IPO price at US$0.88 per unit: Term sheet

Broker's take: RHB suspends coverage on Best World

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility

5 SGX-listed companies get nod to hold AGM, announce financial results later

Stocks to watch: SGX, Venture Corp, Starhill Global Reit, Hong Leong Finance, Union Gas, Nico Steel

Nico Steel posts US$243,000 FY2019 profit; applies for extension to exit financial watch list

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_Ninja van_260419_7.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Garage

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Olivia Lum says she will take S$1 salary until Hyflux is restructured
5 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_factory_260419_53.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output reverses into negative territory in March

lwx_hyflux_260419_30.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets letter of demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m, other amounts due

Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility

lwx_best world_260419_45.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB suspends coverage on Best World

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening