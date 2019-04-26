ComfortDelGro adds 3 new female directors to its listed boards

THE ComfortDelGro group has appointed three new female directors to its three listed boards, bringing its female board representation to 30 per cent. Jessica Cheam, Chua Mui Hoong and Tan Poh Hong are the additions to the boards of ComfortDelGro, SBS Transit and Vicom respectively.

This comes as David Wong Chin Huat retires from ComfortDelGro’s board, while Wee Siew Kim retires from the SBS Transit board, the transport company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Ms Cheam joined the ComfortDelGro board on Jan 1, and is the managing editor of Eco-Business, a journalist and social entrepreneur, among other roles. She is also an adjunct research associate for the Centre for Liveable Cities, a Singapore think tank.

Ms Chua, who joins the SBS Transit board on April 26, is the opinion editor of The Straits Times and has 27 years of experience covering news on political and social affairs.

Ms Tan, meanwhile, joined the Vicom board on April 25, and was formerly the chief executive officer of Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) of Singapore from 2009 to 2017.

ComfortDelGro Group said it has been "actively renewing" its board composition for its next wave of growth. Last year, it brought in three retired permanent secretaries, an artificial intelligence and Big Data specialist, a professor in sustainable infrastructure engineering and a retired audit partner.

Group chairman Lim Jit Poh said: “The new directors bring with them a broad array of skills set which we believe will help the group as it embarks on its transformation amidst the changing competitive environment.”

ComfortDelGro shares was trading at S$2.67 on Friday as at 2.11pm, up 3 Singapore cents.