The Business Times
business-time-50

ComfortDelGro appoints Yap Chee Khean to newly created group COO role

Establishing the position is part of the transport company’s global strategy

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 06:56 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Yap Chee Khean assumes the role of ComfortDelGro’s first COO on Oct 15.
    • Yap Chee Khean assumes the role of ComfortDelGro’s first COO on Oct 15. PHOTO: COMFORTDELGRO

    [SINGAPORE] Transport giant ComfortDelGro on Wednesday (Jul 15) said it has appointed Yap Chee Khean as its first group chief operating officer (COO).

    This is a newly created role, as part of the company’s wider strategy to strengthen global operations and grow across markets.

    The 49-year-old’s appointment is effective from Oct 15, ComfortDelGro said in a statement.

    Yap has more than 20 years of business and leadership experience, including scaling operations across various organisations such as Carlsberg Group and Jardine Matheson .

    Since 2022, he has been co-CEO of Astra Digital Mobil, leading the growth of Indonesia’s used car platforms and digital classifieds.

    As ComfortDelGro’s group COO, Yap will work closely with the group CEO, business leaders and senior management team to “strengthen performance discipline” and “drive consistent execution” across the global businesses, the company said.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Chairman Mark Greaves said establishing the group COO role is “an important step in strengthening ComfortDelGro’s top management bench”.

    “Yap brings a strong blend of strategic, commercial and operating experience across Asia, and his appointment adds depth to the leadership team as the group continues to pursue disciplined and sustainable growth internationally,” he added.

    Shares of ComfortDelGro closed up 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 at S$1.34, before the news.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ComfortDelGro

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The 618,500-sq-ft site can yield up to 1,280 new private homes and up to 242,188 sq ft for commercial use.

    Frasers Property-led consortium outbids two others with S$2.13 billion offer for Bayshore Drive mixed-use site

    GovTech was established in October 2016 and has since developed widely used digital services such as Singpass.

    GovTech retrenches 93 staff in first phase of agency’s 2-year workforce transformation 

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (far left) and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listening as President Donald Trump (centre) speaks to the media on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026.

    A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process

    The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans.

    Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More