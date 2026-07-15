ComfortDelGro appoints Yap Chee Khean to newly created group COO role

Establishing the position is part of the transport company’s global strategy

Yap Chee Khean assumes the role of ComfortDelGro’s first COO on Oct 15. PHOTO: COMFORTDELGRO

[SINGAPORE] Transport giant ComfortDelGro on Wednesday (Jul 15) said it has appointed Yap Chee Khean as its first group chief operating officer (COO).

This is a newly created role, as part of the company’s wider strategy to strengthen global operations and grow across markets.

The 49-year-old’s appointment is effective from Oct 15, ComfortDelGro said in a statement.

Yap has more than 20 years of business and leadership experience, including scaling operations across various organisations such as Carlsberg Group and Jardine Matheson .

Since 2022, he has been co-CEO of Astra Digital Mobil, leading the growth of Indonesia’s used car platforms and digital classifieds.

As ComfortDelGro’s group COO, Yap will work closely with the group CEO, business leaders and senior management team to “strengthen performance discipline” and “drive consistent execution” across the global businesses, the company said.

Chairman Mark Greaves said establishing the group COO role is “an important step in strengthening ComfortDelGro’s top management bench”.

“Yap brings a strong blend of strategic, commercial and operating experience across Asia, and his appointment adds depth to the leadership team as the group continues to pursue disciplined and sustainable growth internationally,” he added.

Shares of ComfortDelGro closed up 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 at S$1.34, before the news.