[SINGAPORE] ComfortDelGro (CDG) announced on Wednesday (Mar 11) that it is committing more than S$200 million over the next 30 years for the development of new training facilities, advanced technologies, and operations at a new flagship driving centre in Choa Chu Kang.

The investment follows the group’s successful S$38 million bid for a 30-year lease in Lorong Bistari, Choa Chu Kang, where it will develop a “next-generation driving centre”.

The new facility is slated to replace the Bukit Batok Driving Centre by 2030.

The site is 24,889 square metres (sq m) with a gross floor area of about 72,500 sq m. The hub is expected to significantly expand training capacity.

A central pillar of the investment is the integration of “intelligent driving circuit” technologies which include sensors, cameras, real-time monitoring and artificial intelligence-driven assessments. CDG said that this allows for more objective and independent training.

“The technology reduces reliance on instructors, improves productivity, and supports a shift towards the greater use of instructor-less and tester-less training environments,” the group added.

Beyond standard car and motorcycle training, the multi-storey facility will also include nursery circuits, dedicated heavy-vehicle training, simulators and a road-safety gallery.

The group said that these enhancements are expected to improve operational efficiency and double ComfortDelGro Driving Centre’s current market share in Singapore.

Cheng Siak Kian, managing director and group chief executive officer of CDG, said: “Singapore is our home base and remains central to the group. This is an important, long-term investment that will increase the number of drivers in our transportation ecosystem.”

Operations at the Choa Chu Kang site will commence in phases.

Shares of CDG closed 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.43 on Tuesday.