ComfortDelGro H2 net profit up 76.5% as core public transport, taxi, private hire takings grow

TRANSPORT operator ComfortDelGro on Thursday (Feb 29) announced a net profit of S$102 million for the second half of 2023, up 76.5 per cent from S$57.8 million in the year-earlier period.

This was backed by a 4.2 per cent revenue jump to S$2 billion, from S$1.9 billion in H2 FY22.

The company thus recorded a full-year net profit of S$180.5 million, up 4.3 per cent from S$173.1 million in FY22.

If adjusted to exclude the one-off gain recognised in FY22 from the sale of the Alperton property in London, the earnings had in fact risen 26.6 per cent, from FY22’s S$142.6 million, the company highlighted.

This was achieved on the back of sustained improvements in the company’s core public transport and taxi and private hire segments throughout the year, noting that its FY23 operating profit excluding non-recurring items grew 13.7 per cent to S$265.7 million.

FY23’s results translates to an earnings per share of 8.33 Singapore cents, against 7.99 cents the year before. H2 earnings per share came in at 4.71 cents, up from 2.67 cents in the year-earlier period.

Full-year revenue climbed 2.6 per cent to S$3.9 billion.

With these, the board proposed a final one-tier dividend of 3.76 Singapore cents per share, against a dividend of 4.22 cents per share in the corresponding period in FY22, which had a special dividend of 2.46 cents built in.

H2 FY23’s proposed dividend would bring the full-year dividend to 6.66 cents per share. This puts the year’s payout ratio at 80 per cent, in line with ComfortDelGro’s updated dividend policy to pay out at least 70 per cent of net profit, the company nevertheless pointed out.

Commenting on FY23’s performance, Cheng Siak Kian, the managing director and group chief executive officer of ComfortDelGro, said the company’s global rail business has demonstrated notable growth, with some recent successes in Europe.

In the year ahead, the group will be focused on leveraging its expertise in public transport to win new tenders in existing and new geographies, growing its point-to-point mobility business, and expanding its service offerings in its key markets, he added.

Shares of ComfortDelGro closed down 1.5 per cent at S$1.35 on Thursday, before the results announcement.