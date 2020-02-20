You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro increases taxi rental rebates by another S$10m

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 5:57 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

COMFORTDELGRO Taxi is providing beleaguered cabbies with about S$10 million in rental rebates till the end of April 2020, over and above the S$18 million package which was announced last week, it said on Thursday.

Effective from Friday till the end of March 2020, a daily rental rebate of S$16.50 will be given to each taxi, translating to S$660 for the period. This will be followed by a daily S$10 rebate for the entire month of April.

In a statement, the transport firm said: "Together with the earlier rebate and government subsidy, ComfortDelGro cabbies will see a daily rental reduction of S$36.50 till the end of March, S$30 till the end of April and S$20 till the end of May."

More may be done depending on how the novel coronavirus situation unfolds, it added.

In all, the total amount of relief that ComfortDelGro cabbies will receive works out to S$28 million over the next three months.

SEE ALSO

Gold hits 7-year high on virus fears

As taxi ridership slumps amid the virus outbreak, the group felt that its cabbies needed more help to tide through, it said. "With tourist arrivals plummeting and an increasing number of companies allowing their staff to work from home to reduce the incidence of infection, cabbies have seen their income drop by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent."

Ang Wei Neng, chief executive of ComfortDelGro Taxi, said: "We have been monitoring the situation very closely and have received feedback from our cabbies who have been asking for help. We felt that we needed to do more. Hopefully, this latest package will help our cabbies ride through the tough times. We will continue to watch the situation closely and do more if needed." 

In addition to the relief packages, ComfortDelGro Taxi is also waiving rental costs for any of its cabbies who have been placed under quarantine by the Ministry of Health or put on Stay-Home Notice/Leave of Absence by the company. Cabbies are also given financial assistance of up to S$800 from the Cabby Hardship Fund.

Details of the latest relief package will be sent to drivers soon.

ComfortDelGro shares fell one Singapore cent or 0.49 per cent to S$2.05 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Hongkong Land buys 31b yuan prime plot on Shanghai's West Bund

UOB partners Pathlight School to donate 1,000 care packs to disadvantaged families amid Covid-19

Top Glove unit prices RM1.3b perpetual sukuk at 3.95% in maiden offering

KrisEnergy to miss principal, interest payments on more debts

2 remisiers jailed for aiding in market rigging of Koyo shares

Court adjourns Hyflux's leave application for scheme meeting to March 10, extends moratorium

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 05:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Hongkong Land buys 31b yuan prime plot on Shanghai's West Bund

HONGKONG Land has acquired a prime 23.1 hectare mixed-use site on the West Bund of Shanghai for 31 billion Chinese...

Feb 20, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks waver in early deals

[LONDON] European stock markets wavered in early deals on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up almost...

Feb 20, 2020 04:50 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower on virus worries

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday as traders tried to work out if the new coronavirus would have a...

Feb 20, 2020 04:30 PM
Transport

Maersk says outlook hit by uncertainty due to coronavirus

[COPENHAGEN] AP Moller-Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said 2020 will be marred by "...

Feb 20, 2020 04:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold hits 7-year high on virus fears

[SINGAPORE] Gold traded near a seven-year high on concern that the coronavirus outbreak will retard global growth,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly