ComfortDelGro increases taxi rental rebates by another S$10m

COMFORTDELGRO Taxi is providing beleaguered cabbies with about S$10 million in rental rebates till the end of April 2020, over and above the S$18 million package which was announced last week, it said on Thursday.

Effective from Friday till the end of March 2020, a daily rental rebate of S$16.50 will be given to each taxi, translating to S$660 for the period. This will be followed by a daily S$10 rebate for the entire month of April.

In a statement, the transport firm said: "Together with the earlier rebate and government subsidy, ComfortDelGro cabbies will see a daily rental reduction of S$36.50 till the end of March, S$30 till the end of April and S$20 till the end of May."

More may be done depending on how the novel coronavirus situation unfolds, it added.

In all, the total amount of relief that ComfortDelGro cabbies will receive works out to S$28 million over the next three months.

As taxi ridership slumps amid the virus outbreak, the group felt that its cabbies needed more help to tide through, it said. "With tourist arrivals plummeting and an increasing number of companies allowing their staff to work from home to reduce the incidence of infection, cabbies have seen their income drop by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent."

Ang Wei Neng, chief executive of ComfortDelGro Taxi, said: "We have been monitoring the situation very closely and have received feedback from our cabbies who have been asking for help. We felt that we needed to do more. Hopefully, this latest package will help our cabbies ride through the tough times. We will continue to watch the situation closely and do more if needed."

In addition to the relief packages, ComfortDelGro Taxi is also waiving rental costs for any of its cabbies who have been placed under quarantine by the Ministry of Health or put on Stay-Home Notice/Leave of Absence by the company. Cabbies are also given financial assistance of up to S$800 from the Cabby Hardship Fund.

Details of the latest relief package will be sent to drivers soon.

ComfortDelGro shares fell one Singapore cent or 0.49 per cent to S$2.05 on Thursday.