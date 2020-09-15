ComfortDelGro launches app for learners at driving centre

The app was launched on Sept 1 and is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

COMFORTDELGRO has launched a new phone app called "myCDC" which allows users to book lessons at its driving centre among other services, the transport operator said in press statement on Tuesday.

Those learning to ride bikes or drive vehicles are now able to book lessons such as theory, practical, evaluation and simulator training. They can also register for theory and practical test dates with the Traffic Police via the app, ComfortDelGro said.

For users learning to drive, the app enables them to track their progress digitally, as every completed lesson recorded on the driving instructor's tablet is synced to the learner's profile in the app, the company added.

To help learners keep track of their scheduled bookings, push notifications are sent twice via the app, one a day in advance, and another an hour prior.

Other functions include cancelling or rescheduling bookings, topping up stored value in accounts, as well as updating personal details. There is also an online merchandise shop where both learners and non-learners can purchase accessories, ComfortDelGro noted.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Lim Tien Hock, chief executive of ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, said the development of myCDC, which is part of the centre's digital transformation efforts, had been in the works but was accelerated when Covid-19 hit Singapore.

The app, which was launched on Sept 1, is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

As at 12.13pm on Tuesday, ComfortDelGro shares were trading flat at S$1.49.