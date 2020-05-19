ComfortDelGro rated a buy on 'increasingly defensive' earnings: Maybank KE

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MAYBANK Kim Eng (Maybank KE) has reinitiated coverage on ComfortDelGro Corp with a "buy" call and a target price of S$1.99, citing an "increasingly defensive" revenue base and structural growth.
Shares of the land transport giant closed on Monday at S$1.51, up S$0.05 or 3...
