ComfortDelGro reorganises Australia ops, appoints COO for SBS Transit

FOLLOWING major acquisitions in Australia last year, ComfortDelGro (CDG) is reorganising its Australia operations in a move that will see some people change hats.

They include Nicholas Yap, currently heading CDG's operations in Victoria, who becomes country head and chief executive officer of Australia starting July 1. Mr Yap has been with the group since 1994. He spent 12 years in bus service development and corporate development before moving to Australia in 2007 to join ComfortDelGro Cabcharge.

CDG group CEO Yang Ban Seng said: "The reorganisation is necessary to reflect the growing importance of our Australian operations. As we expand, not just in breadth but in depth, it is apparent that we would need a country head to oversee the various businesses."

Wayne Jeff, currently chief operating officer (COO) for New South Wales, will take over as CEO of New South Wales. He replaces Cheng Siak Kian, who will return to Singapore to be the new COO of SBS Transit from July 1.

Mr Cheng will assist Mr Yang, who is also SBS Transit's executive deputy chairman, in the day-to-day running of the Singapore-based bus and rail subsidiary.

He joined CDG in 2015 and spent a year in SBS Transit prior to his stint in Australia where he learnt about the bus business and worked with the head of the bus tender committee on the Seletar bus package.