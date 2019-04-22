You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro reorganises Australia ops, appoints COO for SBS Transit

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 6:39 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

FOLLOWING major acquisitions in Australia last year, ComfortDelGro (CDG) is reorganising its Australia operations in a move that will see some people change hats. 

They include Nicholas Yap, currently heading CDG's operations in Victoria, who becomes country head and chief executive officer of Australia starting July 1. Mr Yap has been with the group since 1994. He spent 12 years in bus service development and corporate development before moving to Australia in 2007 to join ComfortDelGro Cabcharge. 

CDG group CEO Yang Ban Seng said: "The reorganisation is necessary to reflect the growing importance of our Australian operations. As we expand, not just in breadth but in depth, it is apparent that we would need a country head to oversee the various businesses."

Wayne Jeff, currently chief operating officer (COO) for New South Wales, will take over as CEO of New South Wales. He replaces Cheng Siak Kian, who will return to Singapore to be the new COO of SBS Transit from July 1. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Cheng will assist Mr Yang, who is also SBS Transit's executive deputy chairman, in the day-to-day running of the Singapore-based bus and rail subsidiary.

He joined CDG in 2015 and spent a year in SBS Transit prior to his stint in Australia where he learnt about the bus business and worked with the head of the bus tender committee on the Seletar bus package.

Companies & Markets

ST Eng aerospace, electronics sectors secure S$2.1b in new contracts in Q1

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

Brokers' take: DBS raises target price, OCBC increases fair value on CapitaLand Commercial Trust

M1 to delist on April 24

Hot stock: Global Invacom shares soar after Tactilis unit acquisition called off

Mirach gets 15-month extension till June 5, 2020 to exit SGX watch list

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
3 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
4 Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations
5 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Chinatown Point.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

doc7513oj9dogkemnsul6g_doc6uehutmw2ifc7kx47qu.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Guoco Midtown.png
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

doc7514fpebgyrcp5eebw2_doc742qp159uqg14hssvjjq.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Transport

Ofo loses bicycle-sharing licence in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening