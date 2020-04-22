ComfortDelGro Taxi extends full rental waiver for cabbies till June 1

COMFORTDELGRO Taxi is extending the full taxi rental waiver for its drivers till June 1, in line with a similar extension of circuit breaker measures, the taxi company announced on Wednesday.

This one-month extension is expected to cost the company an additional S$17 million, bringing the total relief package for ComfortDelGro's cabbies to S$116 million.

Singapore's circuit breaker period was originally meant to last until May 4, but has now been tightened and extended till June 1.

Said ComfortDelGro Taxi chief executive officer Ang Wei Neng: "With the circuit breaker period being extended by another month and a further tightening of the existing circuit breaker measures, our cabbies will continue to be hard-hit and find it difficult to make ends meet. We have therefore decided to waive the taxi rental in full till the end of the extended circuit breaker period."

ComfortDelGro Taxi has also been working with delivery companies and restaurateurs to provide alternative jobs to cabbies. Over 680 cabbies have been deployed to take on alternative jobs, with close to 110 of them providing delivery services for partners such as Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Cedele and foodpanda.