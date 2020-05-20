You are here

ComfortDelGro trials plastic shield in 400 taxis to protect cabbies

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 10:34 AM
The plastic shield will cover the driver's cabin entirely, with two "window" openings for passengers to make payment.
TO minimise contact between cabbies and their passengers and reduce the spread of Covid-19, ComfortDelGro Corporation is installing plastic shields in 400 of its taxis.

Called V-shield, the plastic shield will cover the driver's cabin entirely, with two "window" openings for passengers to...

