ComfortDelGro trials plastic shield in 400 taxis to protect cabbies

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
TO minimise contact between cabbies and their passengers and reduce the spread of Covid-19, ComfortDelGro Corporation is installing plastic shields in 400 of its taxis.
Called V-shield, the plastic shield will cover the driver's cabin entirely, with two "window" openings for passengers to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes