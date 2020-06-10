ComfortDelGro unit to trial acrylic shields on foodcourt tables in Thomson Plaza

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
COMFORTDELGRO on Wednesday said its advertising arm Moove Media will be sponsoring acrylic shields on dining tables in Koufu's Thomson Plaza foodcourt in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19.
This will be part of a month-long trial that will begin in phase two of Singapore's reopening...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes