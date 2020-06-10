You are here

ComfortDelGro unit to trial acrylic shields on foodcourt tables in Thomson Plaza

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 11:53 AM
For the trial, 50 tables at Koufu's Thomson Plaza foodcourt will be installed with two versions of the shield - one for rectangular-shaped tables and the other for round tables.
The second version designed for round tables comes with a cylindrical aluminium structure that has three separate acrylic partitions.
COMFORTDELGRO on Wednesday said its advertising arm Moove Media will be sponsoring acrylic shields on dining tables in Koufu's Thomson Plaza foodcourt in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

This will be part of a month-long trial that will begin in phase two of Singapore's reopening...

