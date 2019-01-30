Commonwealth Capital in cold chain JV with Japanese F&B distribution giant

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INVESTMENT firm Commonwealth Capital - whose food and beverage (F&B) portfolio includes brands such as Pastamania, Swissbake and The Soup Spoon - is teaming up with a Japanese F&B distribution giant for a cold chain logistics joint venture focusing on South-east Asia.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg