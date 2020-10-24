You are here

Construction works on Oxley's projects may take up to six weeks more to complete due to Covid-19

Operations have progressively restarted in June, construction at all development sites have resumed
Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
In Malaysia, construction at Oxley KLCC project is ongoing. Approximately 66 per cent of the launched residential apartments have been sold.
PHOTO: OXLEY

Singapore

OXLEY Holdings said that the completion of construction works in its properties is expected to be delayed by four to six weeks because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with construction sites having ceased activities to varying degrees in Singapore and overseas.

