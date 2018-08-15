Consulting firm Aon praises 7 employers in Singapore for engaging staff

You are here

CONSULTING firm Aon has praised seven employers in Singapore for improving employee engagement and leadership effectiveness under its Aon Best Employers programme.

DBS Bank was named the "best of the best" in Singapore, followed by American Express International, Baxter Healthcare Asia, DHL Express, Mandarin Oriental, McDonald's and the Singapore Prison Service.

DHL Express stood out for its "commitment to engagement", while DBS Bank stood out for engaging Generation Y, and American Express International for engaging women in the workforce. 

