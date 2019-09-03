Consulting firm Prophet opens Singapore office; Jacqueline Thng to lead S-E Asia hub

Jacqueline Thng, partner at consulting firm Prophet, will be returning to home country Singapore to head the firm's South-east Asian hub.

GLOBAL consulting firm Prophet on Tuesday announced the opening of its Singapore office, which will be the company's South-east Asia hub for business growth and client support, it said. This is the firm's third office in Asia after Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Previously based in Hong Kong, partner Jacqueline Thng will be returning to her home country to head the Singapore office.

According to Prophet, Ms Thng brings with her more than 20 years of industry experience, and recently chaired the MoneyLIVE: Digital Banking APAC event in Singapore.

Ms Thng's LinkedIn profile shows that she has been a partner with Prophet since May 2015. Prior to that, she was CEO of branding consultancy Lexis Branding, where she was with for six years.

"South-east Asia is the fourth-largest region in terms of population, and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. We've seen a rapid evolution of the business landscape and climate across South-east Asia, powered by digital innovation and the Asean integration," Ms Thng said.

She added that the firm is excited about its new venture in Singapore, which is a "smart nation" home to some of the "world's most exciting tech unicorns".

Asked about the projects she is currently focused on, Ms Thng told BT on Tuesday that among other things, she is now working on a multi-year digital transformation project for a Vietnamese bank, which includes setting up a digital bank and an innovation lab.

She added that she recently completed a major digital project for insurer AXA, which encompassed the development of an AI (artificial intelligence)-enabled chatbot.

Separately, Michael Dunn, Prophet's chairman and chief executive officer, noted that the company's expansion in Singapore builds on its momentum in the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing its commitment to helping clients in the region unlock growth, by driving their brand, experience and digital transformation agendas.

Prophet has partnered companies including MB Bank, SP Group and Resorts World Genting. The consulting firm now has 12 global offices, including its latest one in Singapore.