AstraZeneca forecasts growth in 2026 as it builds drug pipeline

Its chief executive officer Pascal Soriot has a target of US$80 billion in annual sales by 2030

AstraZeneca has made major moves to grow in the US, with a US$50 billion US manufacturing deal in 2025, and a New York Stock Exchange listing this year. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU/LONDON] AstraZeneca on Tuesday (Feb 10) forecast its profit and sales growth in 2026, betting on the demand for its cancer treatments and newer drugs as it pushes expansion in the US and China.

The outlook comes as long-time chief executive officer Pascal Soriot seeks to steer the company towards its target of US$80 billion in annual sales by 2030. It will be done through new medicines and investments, despite the shifting US tariffs and healthcare policies.

The company has made major moves to grow in the US and China, its top two markets, with a US$50 billion US manufacturing deal in 2025, a New York Stock Exchange listing and a US$15 billion China investment this year following setbacks in the region.

The UK’s most valuable listed company forecast its 2026 total revenue to grow by a mid to high-single-digit percentage at constant currency rates, with a core profit growth of a low double-digit percentage.

In 2025, its sales and profit rose 8 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. It had expected its revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage, with its core earnings to grow by a low double-digit percentage.

The company’s core earnings for the three months ended Dec 31 stood at US$2.12 a share, after its total revenue rose 2 per cent to US$15.5 billion. Analysts were expecting US$2.12 and US$15.4 billion, respectively, based on a company-compiled consensus.

AstraZeneca said that the sales of its cancer drugs during the quarter rose 20 per cent to US$7 billion, but revenue from its cardiovascular drugs fell 6 per cent to US$3.1 billion, partly due to the generic competition. REUTERS