The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

China halts shipments from JBS beef plant in US over feed additive

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 06:29 AM
Share this article.

CHINA has blocked beef exports from a major JBS beef plant in the United States after a controversial feed additive was found in meat shipments to the world’s largest buyer.

JBS is “working diligently with US and Chinese authorities to resolve the situation as soon as possible”, the Brazilian meat giant said. The plant suspended by China is based in Greeley, Colorado, and no other JBS beef facilities in the US have been impacted.

The additive in question is known as ractopamine, which is used by livestock producers to boost muscle growth and improve feed efficiency in pigs and beef cattle. While meat from ractopamine-fed animals is considered safe for human consumption by US authorities, the substance is banned in several countries.

The move from China is a blow to JBS beef operations in the US at a time when scarce cattle supplies have sent costs surging and eroded beef producers’ profits. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Agriculture/Farming
Beef
Meat
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Consumer & Healthcare

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here