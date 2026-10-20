Hasbro raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for digital games

Hasbro expects fiscal 2026 revenue to grow in the range of 7% to 9% on constant currency basis

HASBRO raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday (Oct 20), betting on strong demand for digital games, including its flagship trading card game called Magic: The Gathering, ahead of the crucial holiday season.

The Play-Doh maker has posted gains in its digital gaming segment, which also includes Monopoly Go!, over the past seven quarters, while an increase in sales of collectibles linked to Marvel, K-Pop Demon Hunters and Transformers have boosted demand for traditional toys.

Its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment, which contributed 51 per cent to the company’s fiscal 2025 revenue, grew 31 per cent during the third quarter. Revenue from the consumer products segment rose 4 per cent over the year earlier.

Hasbro expects fiscal 2026 revenue to grow in the range of 7 per cent to 9 per cent on constant currency basis, compared with its prior forecast a 5 per cent to 7 per cent rise.

The company has benefited from its investments in digital gaming, product innovation in key franchises and strategic partnerships, while rival Mattel has come under investor pressure to better monetise its intellectual property following the surprise departure of its longtime CEO Ynon Kreiz.

Shares of Hasbro were up about 1 per cent in premarket trading. For the year so far, they have outperformed Mattel’s.

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Hasbro‘s investment strategy “is paying off”, eMarketer analyst Zak Stambor said, adding that the company is in a good position heading into the holidays.

Quarterly revenue from Hasbro‘s gaming franchise Magic: The Gathering topped US$600 million for the first time, up 34 per cent from a year earlier. It has also benefited from new launches such as Secrets of Strixhaven and Marvel Super Heroes.

Quarterly revenue of Hasbro, which also said it has doubled its share repurchase target, stood at US$1.60 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$1.48 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted profit per share of US$2.90 also beat the estimate of US$1.86. The company’s results included about US$55 million of tariff refunds. REUTERS