H&M profit beats estimates on tariff refunds and higher margins

Its operating profit rises to 6.04 billion kronor in the three months through August

Fashion retailers have been hurt as consumers contending with a cost of living crisis have pulled back. PHOTO: REUTERS

H&M REPORTED better-than-expected earnings as improved margins and refunds of US tariffs helped the Swedish fashion retailer offset a modest growth in sales.

Hennes & Mauritz’s operating profit rose to 6.04 billion kronor (US$609 million) in the three months through August, the company said in a statement on Thursday (Sep 24).

That beat the 5.27 billion kronor average estimate from analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Fiscal third quarter sales rose to 57.189 billion kronor, compared with a 57.3 billion-kronor estimate, up 1 per cent in local currencies.

The Stockholm-based retailer said sales in September, the first month of its fiscal fourth quarter, are expected to rise 1 per cent from a year earlier in local currencies, giving an early read on how its fall collections are being received by shoppers.

Fashion retailers have been hurt as consumers contending with a cost of living crisis have pulled back, putting pressure on margins amid intensifying competition and geopolitical tensions.

But H&M has emerged leaner from years of cost cutting, with tighter inventories, fewer markdowns and a more responsive supply chain helping it rebuild profitability.

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That said, chief executive officer Daniel Ervér has struggled to deliver consistent sales growth, leaving H&M trailing larger Spanish rival Inditex.

The Zara owner recently disappointed on profit after rising logistics and distribution costs weighed on earnings.

H&M said gross margins for the quarter was helped by one-time effects of about 1.6 percentage points from tariffs and goods imports that had increased the cost of goods sold in previous quarters.

Analysts had flagged the tariff payments as a potential boost to reported profit that would not reflect an improvement in the underlying business.

Before Thursday, H&M shares had dropped more than 10 per cent in 2026 so far. BLOOMBERG