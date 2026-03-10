Lego bets on Pokemon, interactive bricks as war threatens higher costs

Toymaker’s CEO says the existing deals it has mean that the effect of rising oil prices is likely to be gradual and cushioned

Lego will open its first US manufacturing plant in Virginia in 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS

[COPENHAGEN] Lego is bracing for higher energy and raw material costs as oil and gas prices rise amid conflict in the Middle East, its chief executive said.

This comes as the Danish toymaker looks to spur growth with interactive “smart bricks” and Pokemon tie-ups.

Rising oil prices could feed through to the cost of plastics and other inputs over time, CEO Niels Christiansen said, although the existing deals the firm has mean that the effect is likely to be gradual and cushioned.

He said: “If oil prices are going up, that could potentially also (affect) our raw material prices over time – maybe not in the short term because we have contracts. The real (consequence) is if it stays for a long time.”

The price of Brent crude oil has surged by as much as 65 per cent since the US and Israel bombed Iran on Feb 28, to above US$100 a barrel.

He added that Lego had managed similar volatility during the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s not very different from what we’ve dealt with over the last five years in that sense. So we’re comfortable that we can manage, but it is just volatility again,” he noted.

The CEO’s comments come as manufacturers globally face renewed cost pressures from higher energy prices and persistent supply chain uncertainty, especially with the widening war in Iran, while navigating slower growth in some consumer markets.

Tie-ups with Bluey, Pokemon, F1

As well as energy costs, Lego is navigating tariff volatility after the Supreme Court knocked down some of US President Donald Trump’s key levies in February. Trump then imposed a new blanket 10 per cent rate that could rise to 15 per cent.

Lego’s strategy of having production plants close to key markets has helped to rein in costs and shield it to a degree, from tariffs and supply chain disruptions. It will open its first US manufacturing plant in Virginia in 2027.

“Right now, we are more interested in managing the new tariffs,” Christiansen said. “Then we’ll see over time what happens.”

Despite the pressures, family-owned Lego reported growth across all regions and product categories in 2025, with sales rising in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. China returned to growth in 2025 after two years of flat or declining sales.

Christiansen noted that volume growth, rather than price increases, drove performance.

Lego has no immediate plans to raise prices, focusing on reaching more consumers. The company expects high single-digit revenue growth this year.

The toymaker has boosted collaborations with brands such as Formula 1 and Nike, as well as shows such as Bluey and Pokemon. It is rolling out a new “SMART Brick”, featuring lights, scanners, speakers and sensors. REUTERS