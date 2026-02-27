Lululemon founder Chip Wilson ramps up pressure on board amid proxy fight

Wilson’s campaign comes as the company’s shares have lost nearly half of their value over the past 12 months

Lululemon is operating without a permanent CEO and is facing pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management. PHOTO: REUTERS

[VANCOUVER] Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson stepped up his campaign for board and governance changes at the struggling athletic apparel maker on Friday (Feb 27), including replacing more than three directors.

The move heightened tensions between the Canadian yoga wear maker and its founder, who has increasingly criticised the board’s strategic direction, its handling of CEO succession and what he describes as a lack of creative and marketing expertise at the top.

Wilson had launched a proxy fight at the end of last year by nominating three independent directors – Marc Maurer, Laura Gentile and Eric Hirshberg – to the company’s board, and called for annual board elections.

“While we have proposed changing three directors, our strong feeling is that more than three directors should be replaced,” Wilson said in a letter to shareholders.

Following director nominations in December, Wilson said the board engaged with them only earlier this week, and that its response was “weak and insufficient.”

“I have pursued private, constructive dialogues with the Lululemon board of directors for the past few months. My attempts towards a sensible solution have not been reciprocated,” he said on Friday.

Wilson, one of the biggest independent shareholders of Lululemon with a 4.27 per cent stake, also said the board rejected his proposal to create a committee focused on brand, product and creative oversight.

Lululemon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wilson’s campaign comes as the company’s shares have lost nearly half of their value over the past 12 months, with the brand struggling to retain younger and affluent shoppers amid intense competition from fast-growing rivals such as Alo Yoga and Vuori.

Lululemon is also operating without a permanent CEO after Calvin McDonald’s departure in December, and is facing pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which has built a stake of more than US$1 billion in the retailer. REUTERS