Lululemon pauses online sales of sheer leggings that are not ‘squat proof’

This is its latest setback as it tries to win back customers, revive growth, and find a new CEO

The Lululemon Get Low collection (above) remains available in the physical North America stores, and in other markets. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Lululemon Athletica removed a new line of training apparel from its website just days after its debut, with some customers complaining that the leggings are too thin.

The Get Low collection “remains available in our stores in North America, but we have temporarily paused sales online in the market, to better understand some initial guest feedback and support with product education”, a Lululemon spokesperson said in response to a query from Bloomberg News.

“We expect to bring the collection back to our North America e-commerce channels soon, and the collection continues to be available in other markets,” Lululemon added.

Analysts said in recent research notes that the e-commerce links to the products did not work, and that there were online complaints about the line. The Get Low collection includes leggings and tops.

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss said that the product was unavailable on Lululemon’s website as at Jan 16, three days after its debut.

The complaints were concentrated on the complete sheerness of the tights, with customers describing them specifically as “not squat proof”, he noted. A post on Reddit described them as “see through”.

The pullback is the latest setback for the company, as it tries to win back customers and revive growth, while searching for a new chief executive officer.

It is also in an escalating feud with founder Chip Wilson. He is still one of the retailer’s largest shareholders, and is trying to shake up its board.

The company’s stock fell 5.9 per cent at 2.26 pm in New York, extending losses on the news of the pause. Its shares sank 46 per cent last year.

This is not the first time Lululemon has faced criticism for its products gone wrong. About 18 months ago, the retailer pulled its Breezethrough line, shortly after its debut, as customers reported unflattering fits.

In 2013, Lululemon recalled many of its black yoga pants, after concerns surfaced that the brand’s iconic leggings were see-through. At the time, the customers were offered full refunds, with the mishap leaving an embarrassing mark on the brand. BLOOMBERG