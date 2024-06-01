Medical inflation rising, but prudent consumption, fee benchmarks can help check healthcare costs
Employers, doctors and insurers should work together to advise employees on what is available, and when and how to use their health coverage plans
MEDICAL costs in Singapore have been rising each year, and consumers are likely to feel the pinch as healthcare players and insurers deal with an increasing need for care and higher volumes of medical claims.
However, observers say that there are several ways to fight the rise in healthcare costs, which could help keep consumers’ overall medical expenses in check.
The average cost of medical care in Singapore is expected to rise by close to 10.7 per cent in 2024, up from a 10.3 per cent increase in 2023, data from advisory and solutions company WTW showed. The company, which polled more than 260 insurers in 66 countries, noted that Singapore’s figures are higher than the 9.9 per cent rise in costs projected for the Asia-Pacific for 2024.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Consumer & Healthcare
Naver’s Webtoon Entertainment files for US IPO disclosing losses
Carl Icahn builds sizable stake in casino group Caesars
Medical inflation rising, but prudent consumption, fee benchmarks can help check healthcare costs
Mandai Park Holdings appoints DBS CEO Piyush Gupta as board chair
Nike layoffs hit its secret sneaker archive department
Unusual sinks into the red with H2 net loss of S$6.4 million